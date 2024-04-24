City of Carpinteria awarded $1.62 million grant for Living Shoreline Project

CARPINTERIA, Calif. – The City of Carpinteria announced it has been awarded a $1.62 million grant for its Living Shoreline Project.

The City provided more information in the following press release:

Carpinteria, CA, April 23, 2024 – The City of Carpinteria has secured a $1.62 million grant from the California State Coastal Conservancy to fund the Carpinteria Living Shoreline Project. This critical initiative will help protect the city's vulnerable western coastline against the growing threats of sea level rise, flooding, and erosion identified in Carpinteria's Sea Level Rise Vulnerability Assessment and Adaptation Plan.

The low-lying Carpinteria City Beach, surrounding beach neighborhoods, and downtown area lack any hardened coastal armoring, leaving them exposed to escalating climate change impacts. The Living Shoreline Project will implement a sustainable, nature-based solution along the city beach using "living" elements like vegetation and sand to provide resilient shoreline protection.

"Our coastline is a critical habitat, recreational space, and economic driver. I am proud of the State’s significant investment in protecting and enhancing our coastal resources," said Assemblymember Gregg Hart.

The $1.62 million will fund extensive community engagement plus the development of detailed plans, engineering designs, technical analyses, and environmental review to ready the Living Shoreline Project for implementation along Carpinteria City Beach. The City will collaborate closely with local, regional, and state partners throughout the planning process.

This innovative project marks a major step forward in Carpinteria's proactive efforts to adapt to climate change and secure a resilient future for its irreplaceable coastal areas. By working with nature's defenses, the Living Shoreline will provide sustainable protection while preserving the beach experience for all to enjoy.