City of Goleta launches “Go Green” campaign

GOLETA, Calif. – The City of Goleta has launched a campaign in hopes of protecting the 'Goodland' now and for the future.

The 'Go Green Goleta' campaign includes a number of programs to help people start making conscious choices to reduce waste, conserve energy and water, and adopt sustainable practices.

"Go Green Goleta emphasizes that little drops of water make the mighty ocean. This is a timeless saying that reminds us that even seemingly small efforts, when multiplied across a community of individuals, can lead to substantial positive impacts," said Dan Rowell, City of Goleta's City of Goleta Environmental Specialist.

The campaign's website includes resources like recycling facilities, information on how Goleta residents can install home solar and battery storage systems at no upfront cost, and ways the city is reducing its carbon-footprint by going plastic-free and conserving water by taking a holistic approach to water management.

Rowell has started to "go green" by using reusable cutlery to help reduce his plastic-use.

"It wasn't a big challenge for me, but it's all about getting over the hump," said Rowell. "You take on one thing at a time. Two weeks go by, you're doing that every day, it's going to become a habit. We just encourage people to take on a small challenge and then ramp that up as they get more comfortable with these new lifestyle choices."

The City decided to launch this new program in honor of Earth Month, which is observed in April due to Earth Day which is observed on April 22 every year. Earth Day was established after the massive 1969 oil spill in Santa Barbara.

The city will host its own Earth Day celebration on Saturday, April 20 from 9:00 a.m. to noon at Bella Vista Park. The Go Green Goleta team will be available to answer questions about the campaign and its programs. The celebration will also include a clean-up of Belle Vista Park in addition to Ellwood Beach. There will also be a Marborg truck for kids to learn more about trash collection.