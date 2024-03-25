Buellton Union School District debuts new electric bus

BUELLTON, Calif. – Buellton Union School District will officially unveil a brand new electric school bus during a special ceremony scheduled for Monday afternoon.

The New Blue Bird All Electric bus can hold up to 80 passenger and will transport about 70-to-80 students to the school district's two campuses daily.

“We are proud to be able to provide the community," said Superintendent Dr. Randal Haggard. "With efficient responsible transportation. We are also excited to provide students with a model of ways we can care for this beautiful place we call home."

Last year, Gov. Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill that will require all of the state's school buses to be zero-emission by 2035.

There are currently about 24,000 school buses in California.

In addition to its new large 80-passenger bus, Buellton Union School District will also receive a smaller second wheelchair accessible electric bus later this summer.