Twitchell Reservoir now fully drained, water no longer running in Santa Maria River

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – After months of water flowing in the Santa Maria River, the riverbed has once again returned to its more typical dry appearance.

Over the past weekend, water stopped flowing from nearby Twitchell Reservoir east of Santa Maria, which feeds into the riverbed.

"The Twitchell Reservoir terminated the recharge effort that has been ongoing for the last seven months," said Randy Sharer, Twitchell Management Authority Chair. "I don't have an accurate account on what was recharged within the basin, but suffice it to say the reservoir recharge the Santa Maria Basin with well over a year's worth of annual extraction."

According to the Santa Barbara County Flood Control District, the current capacity of Twitchell Reservoir is listed at just 0.7%, a significant difference from earlier this year when the water reached levels not seen in many years.

In late March, the reservoir, which is located about 10 miles east of Santa Maria along the Northern Santa Barbara and South San Luis Obispo county line, measured at 57% capacity.

"The storms of winter 2022, spring 2023 created optimal infiltration opportunity for the releases coming out of the reservoir," said Sharer. "The high flows truly scoured out the riverbed and optimized the infiltration that allowed the water to percolate into the groundwater better than it has in the last 25 years, so we had ideal conditions with an ample amount of water, able to do again what its purpose was intended for, which is to capture stormwater and then release it and get it into the ground to enhance the Santa Maria Basin's aquifer."