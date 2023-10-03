Orcutt hosts demonstration to promote electric landscaping tools as state gas-powered equipment restrictions approach

ORCUTT, Calif. – With state restrictions for gas-powered landscaping equipment set to take effect in the near future, Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District (APCD) is holding a demonstration on Tuesday to promote the switch to electrical machinery.

The event is being held at the Orcutt Babe Ruth fields from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and will be co-hosted with Oak Knolls Hardware to support the third year of APCD’s Landscape Equipment Electrification Fund (LEEF) program.

The LEEF program is available to businesses, public agencies, nonprofit organizations, and schools, and is a financial incentive for them to trade in gasoline landscape equipment and purchase electric-powered equipment.

Beginning next year, a state regulation will restrict the manufacturing and sales of new gasoline

landscape equipment, such as movers, chainsaws, trimmers, edgers, leaf blowers, vaccuums,

The use of gasoline-powered equipment will still be allowed in California, but consumers will no longer be allowed to purchase new gas-powered tools.

Those who attend the demonstration will be able to test electric equipment from eight different manufacturers and apply for grant program funds.

Organizations and businesses that are eligible for the LEEF program incentive can receive incentives up to the following for each trade-in:

$700 for chainsaws, trimmers, edgers, and brushcutters

$1,400 for leaf blowers and vacuum

$1,500 for walk-behind lawn mowers

$15,000 for ride-on and stand/sit mowers

Funds for the LEEF program are available through Nov. 3, 2023.

For more information about the LEEF incentive program, click here.