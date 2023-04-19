Hancock College promotes environmental sustainability with Earth Day celebration

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Earth Day came early at Allan Hancock College on Wednesday with an annual event held in the middle of its Santa Maria campus.

"We are celebrating Earth Day," said Hancock College Associated Student Body Government (ASBG) member Leilani Munoz Cervantes. "I know Earth Day is actually the (April) 22nd but we picked today and it's such a perfect to do this event."

The ASBG put on the celebration three days ahead of the Earth Day because it typically holds its on campus events on Wednesdays.

Along with several inflatable games, a number of local groups were on hand as well, sharing important information to students.

"We have some of our local clubs and organizations that are sponsored by Allan Hancock College," said past ASBG president Marcela Viveros. "We also have activities where students can come and enjoy their time."

For about two hours, students were able to unwind and let loose and play the free games and activities.

"We're always overwhelmed with finals coming up and it's within four to five weeks," said student Abel Monreal. "So it's either have fun now or be overwhelmed and stressed."

While there were plenty of smiles, the real focus is to raise awareness about the environment.

"It's to advocate for Earth Day," said Munoz Cervantes. "We want every student to become their own advocate for the earth."

Being environmentally conscious is that's something happening every day here at Hancock College, which has already committed to a number of sustainability improvements all around the campus.

"We are implementing solar panels for our students parking lots," said Munoz Cervantes, referring to a project that just recently started on campus. "We are implementing several solar panels to conserve energy.”

There's also recycle bins are everywhere on campus, seemingly around every corner.

Additional bike racks are in the works, so too are more bus stops, all to reduce the amount of students driving to class, while promoting more environmentally friending commuting.

In addition to those improvements, many other features are either already in place or coming in the future.

"Sustainability is a huge key," said Viveros. "Anyday, every day is a good day way to save our planet and save our planet.”