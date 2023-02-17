Santa Maria tree planting program sprouting improved quality of life for the city

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- A tree planting program in Santa Maria is providing an improved quality of life for people who live, work and visit the city each day.

Spearheaded by the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department, the program has allowed the city this winter to plant 250 trees in parks, as well as 50 more along sidewalks and street medians.

In the near future, 235 15-gallon street trees will be planted along city streets through a Cal Fire Urban and Community Forestry Grant, while 125 large street trees will be planted using Santa Maria's annual

street tree budget.

The City of Santa Maria highlights the importance of trees, pointing out the value they provide the environment. A Santa Maria release noted how trees help lower temperatures, slow traffic, provide homes for wildlife, absorb air pollutants and greenhouse gasses, provide oxygen, and increase property values.

The Recreation and Parks Department also provides residents an opportunity to plant trees in front of homes.

People who are interested in having a tree planted in an easement near their home may contact the Recreation and Parks Department at (805) 925-0951 extension 2260. The Recreation and Parks Department also provides regular pruning to trees.