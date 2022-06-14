Protesters rally against fossil fuels at Nipomo Mesa refinery, Guadalupe gas station

NIPOMO, Calif. -- Climate change advocates are holding two separate rallies today on the Central Coast to protest against fossil fuels.

According to a press release from Last Chance Alliance, activists with the organization will stage demonstrations at the Phillips 66 Santa Maria Refinery on the Nipomo Mesa, as well as at the Chevron gas station in Guadalupe.

Last Chance Alliance said they are holding the protests in an effort to call out fossil fuel companies for their "windfall wartime profits," as well as ask Gov. Gavin Newsom to put California on a path to phase out the use of fossil fuels.

The protests come soon after more than two dozen oil wells in the Bakersfield area have been found to be leaking high levels of methane gas.

In the press release, Last Chance Alliance said the organization is calling on Gov. Newsom to halting new oil and gas permits, as well as roll out 3,200 feet buffers separating communities from new and existing oil wells.