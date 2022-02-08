Methane detection helicopter flying over Orcutt draws attention from residents

ORCUTT, Calif. -- A low-flying helicopter is drawing plenty of attention from Orcutt residents on Tuesday.

The aircraft is part of a SoCal Gas safety operation to detect and map any methane emissions over the company's infrastructure.

The Bell JetRanger helicopter could been seen all morning long flying as low as 500 feet around most of the Orcutt area.

Throughout many Orcutt neighborhoods, residents could be seen peering into the sky as the aircraft whizzed by. The helicopter is flying back and forth in a “lawnmower” pattern.

SoCal Gas announced several days ago it is planning flights this week throughout Orcutt and Santa Maria. The company also emphasized there is no threat to the community.

A SoCal Gas release explained the detection of methane emissions is another way to keep the communities safe and it part of the company's SB 1371 emissions reduction program.