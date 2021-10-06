Local vessels respond to Huntington Beach oil spill

Environment & Energy

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Boaters in the Santa Barbara Harbor weren't surprised to see Danny Castignola's tug boat missing from its slip.

Castignola Tug Services headed to Huntington Beach to help with the oil spill response this week.

Steve Worthington said Danny is that kind of guy.

"That would be pretty typical Danny, very helpful, friendly guy, just goes out of his way to help people, good man."

Plein air artist Kelly Rangel said she feels bad for Huntington Beach residents and wildlife.

"It just reminded me of 1969 when my family had a boat down here and we were always here in the harbor my son was a newborn baby and there was oil everywhere,"

Marine Spill Response Corporation vessels from Ventura Harbor are also assisting.

Capt. Paul Amaral of TowBoatUS said Ocean Guardian is just one of the MSRC boats there.

There are also local wildlife rescue workers caring for the oiled birds.

Cal State University Channel Islands (CSUCI) environmental science professor Sean Anderson, Ph.D. is usually teaching classes on the Camarillo campus, but this week he took his students to Huntington Beach.

Dr. Anderson said there are similarities to the Refugio spill, although the local pipeline that ruptured in 2015 was on land.

Like the Refugio spill, the recover to wildlife and the economy will take time.

We will have more on the local response tonight on the news.