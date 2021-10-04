CSU Channel Islands Professor says Huntington Beach spill is similar to Refugio spill

Environment

CAMARILLO, Calif.-California State University Channel Islands professor Sean Anderson is keeping a close eye on the spill in Huntington Beach.

The environmental scientist said there are similarities between the recent spill in Santa Barbara County and the new one in Orange County.

He said the environment and local business will both be damaged.

He said local impacts will likely be significant for seabirds near the shore, but not catastrophic.

The impact for local business already hurt by COVID are likely to linger.