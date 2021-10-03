San Luis Obispo community learns about electric vehicles during National Drive Electric Week

Environment

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo community came outside to learn about the environment and celebrate National Drive Electric Week on Saturday.

National Drive Electric Week runs from Sept. 25 to Oct. 3 and aims to raise awareness of the many benefits of all-electric and plug-in hybrid cars, trucks, bikes and more.

Local events were presented throughout the week thanks to help from the SLO Climate Coalition, Central Coast Clean Cities Coalition, SLO County Air Pollution Control District and Community Environmental Council.

The final event called "Ride and Drive" took place on Saturday at the Maddona Inn from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There, residents came out to see the latest and greatest electric cars and e-bikes.

Local event organizers said they are excited to see the popularity of electric vehicles (EVs) increasing each year as they represent the future of clean, pollution-free driving.

They say public interest is growing across geography and income levels. In-person and online events will take place during that week across the nation.

"I was pleased by the large number of attendees and their enthusiasm for electric vehicles - both cars and E-bikes," said organizer Barry Rands of SLO Climate Coalition. "There was an air of positivity and excitement throughout the day. People are choosing their next vehicles, and they're going to be electric!"

“The City’s goal of carbon neutrality by 2035 is one of the most ambitious in the nation,” said San Luis Obispo Sustainability Manager Chris Read. “To achieve that goal, we are creating roadways and communities that allow folks to walk, bike, and bus around town. As we transition our bus fleet to all-electric vehicles, we know many people will still choose to drive their own vehicles, and all-electric vehicles are a great way to go. Paired with our increasingly clean electricity grid, electric vehicles are much cleaner than gas vehicles, have very low maintenance costs, and are fun to drive!”

For more information, visit www.sloclimatecoalition.org/driveelectricweek.