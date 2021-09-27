Drive Electric Week is on the move

Environment

GOLETA, Calif.-Drivers of electric vehicles put their wheels on display in Goleta on Sunday.

They took part in the free Electric Bike and Electric Vehicle event.

It helped kick off National Drive Electric Week and Goleta EZ Bike Demo Days,

The designated week is a reminder than transportation is the leading cause of greenhouse gas in California,

The Community Environmental Council (CEC) and Electric Drive 805 coalition are working to raise awareness about clean forms of transportation.

The CEC is also hosting webinars on electric cars, bikes and car-sharing services.