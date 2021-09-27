Skip to Content
Environment
By
September 27, 2021 10:12 pm
Published 9:54 pm

Drive Electric Week is on the move

National Drive Electric Week rolls into Goleta

GOLETA, Calif.-Drivers of electric vehicles put their wheels on display in Goleta on Sunday.

They took part in the free Electric Bike and Electric Vehicle event.

It helped kick off National Drive Electric Week and Goleta EZ Bike Demo Days,

The designated week is a reminder than transportation is the leading cause of greenhouse gas in California,

The Community Environmental Council (CEC) and Electric Drive 805 coalition are working to raise awareness about clean forms of transportation.

The CEC is also hosting webinars on electric cars, bikes and car-sharing services.

 

Money and Business / Santa Barbara - South County / Traffic / Travel / Video
Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor of NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content