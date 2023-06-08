Skip to Content
Graduation ceremonies held for Class of 2023 at Santa Maria area high schools

Righetti High School Graduation
Righetti High School holds its graduation ceremony at Warrior Stadium on June 8, 2023. (Dave Alley/KEYT)
SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Celebrations are taking place across the Santa Maria Valley on Thursday as all three public high schools hold graduations ceremonies throughout the day.

Righetti High School was the first to hand out diplomas, starting its commencement ceremony at 9 a.m.

Under overcast conditions, more than 3,500 people filled Warrior Stadium to cheer on a class numbering 560 graduates.

Santa Maria High School held its graduation ceremony for 600 students later in the morning at 11:30 a.m., followed by Pioneer Valley High School at 2 p.m.

In total, more than 2,000 students in the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District are receiving diplomas this year.

On Wednesday night, Delta High School celebrated the Class of 2023, holding its graduation ceremony for 340 students.

With the COVID-19 pandemic beginning just as this year's graduates were just freshman in March 2020, the Class of 2023 faced unprecedented challenges during its four years in high school, but students say they have come through stronger and better prepared for the future.

Watch News Channel today at 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to hear from some of the graduates as they reflect back on their high school days and as they look toward the future.

