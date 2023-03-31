Students help transform wall into colorful mural at Santa Maria elementary school

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Students at Sanchez Elementary School in Santa Maria are assisting a professional artist this week to help transform the side of an administrative building into a colorful mural.

The project is being coordinated with Influential Walls, a Southern California-based company that educates kids on the importance of artwork and how they can pursue art careers later in life.

"We paint murals at school districts and for innovative brands," said Influential Walls founder and creative director Derrik Diza. "We connect top tier muralists with brands and school sites. Specifically, when we're working with schools, we teach students about art business, not just how to become a talented artist, but also how to become a successful artist. We are really big on educating artists of all ages. We work with elementary schools, middles schools, high schools. We also do a lot of content centered around helping out professional artists grow their craft as well. It's great working with the kids and it's the most fulfilling part of the job."

The mural being painted at Sanchez Elementary depicts a lion, which is the school mascot, and other visual elements.

"Every school has different goals with their murals," said Diza. "We try and pair the artist accordingly. A big thing that (Sanchez Elementary principal) Dr. (Dawn) Elliot was trying to hit with this mural particularly something that reflects Oaxacan culture. A lion, of course, because that's their mascot and something that's just bright and colorful."

The mural was designed by a Los Angeles-based artist that is known as "Mr. B-Baby." Once she came up with the concept, the design was approved by the school's staff and student body.

Earlier this week, Mr. B-Baby began sketching the mural, and later, began spray painting the colorful design with the help from some of the students.

"The mural experience is really community driven," said Diza. "It's getting the kids to work with each other, kind of hitting home with emotional and social learning, and tying art into that same picture. I think it's exciting too for the kids to have ownership over the mural. A lot of people grow up and stay in the same city and maybe later their kids go to the same school, and they can say, hey, I helped paint that mural."

On Friday, work continued on the mural with several students getting their chance to take part in the artistic process.

"I think it's very inspiring how people get to let others show their artwork and help out with the confidence," said student Griselda Zeferino.

"I think it's very cool because we have the opportunity to paint since we all Sanchez Lions and we all have a part to paint the mural," said student Caliia Carriedo.

"It's really exciting for me because art is my favorite thing to do," said student Jerixon Tello. "I do it at home everyday."

The mural is expected to be completed by this Sunday.