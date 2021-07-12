Rep. Carbajal speaks with with Nipomo families about upcoming Child Tax Credit payments

Education

NIPOMO, Calif. – Congressman Salud Carbajal visited a Nipomo preschool Monday morning, touting upcoming Child Tax Credit payments for local families.

For nearly an hour, Carbajal spent time at CAPSLO Head Start, where he spoke directly with children and parents.

During his time at the school, he discussed upcoming payments families are expected to receive starting on July 15.

"This is seeing the direct impact of where those dollars are going," said Carbajal. "To our children, who are in programs like this, Head Start programs in our communities, who need that extra assistance to enhance their quality of life, to be able to speak to the parents that are going to be able to benefit, their families and their children from this, the Child Tax Credit.

Under the American Rescue Plan, families are eligible to receive $3,600 for kids age 6 and under and $3,000 for children between the ages of 6 and 17.

"It's going to be a huge infusion of resources and funds into their coffers," said Carbajal. "To help them deal with much of the challenges that they faced during the pandemic, and to help their quality of life, and by doing so, helping our local businesses and local economy who are going to benefit from their spending of that money in our communities."

According to Carbajal, 135,000 children and their families will benefit from the expanded child tax credit.

"This shot in the arm is helping families that suffered so much during this pandemic," said Carbajal. "To be able stay afloat, to be able to provide more for their families, and to have a higher quality of life. This is a great shot in the arm to help our children and our families, working families, middle-class families, here on the Central Coast.

