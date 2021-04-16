Cal Poly plans modified in-person graduation ceremonies for June

Education

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Cal Poly announced that, in addition to their official virtual commencement ceremony, the university will be hosting in-person graduation events in June for spring graduates.

"We are all looking forward to celebrating your achievements at Commencement this June! You have persevered through a challenging senior year, so that means there are extra reasons to celebrate," said Cal Poly president Jeffrey D. Armstrong on Facebook.

A total of two in-person events will be held, one for each college, in Spanos Stadium on June 12 and 13.

Each participating graduate will receive two guest tickets to attend. Graduates interested in attending must let the school know as soon as possible by completing the Spring Commencement 2021 Graduate Recognition Event Intent to Participate form by May 15, 2021.

These events are being held in accordance with recently released California Public Health guidelines to give graduates an in-person experience and a chance to walk across the stage and have their names read aloud.

However, the school said these events will not include all components of a traditional commencement ceremony. While some familiar elements may be included, these events are expected to be short and focused primarily on the stage-crossing opportunity for graduates.

Because of the limited seating capacity allowed in the stadium, the events will also be live-streamed online.

In order to host these events, San Luis Obispo County will need to be in the state's less restrictive Orange Tier for reopening or higher, as outlined in the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy. If the county does not reach the Orange Tier or coronavirus conditions worsen, the university reserves the right to cancel these in-person events at any time.

The university's official Virtual Spring Commencement Ceremony, which includes degrees conferred along with each graduate's name, will take place on June 11.

Updates will be provided to eligible graduates in the weekly Commencement newsletter and posted on the Commencement website. The school will also send updates to Class of 2020 graduates on a special celebration event planned for December 2021. More information will be shared with them in July.

You can visit commencement.calpoly.edu for more information.