Santa Maria-Bonita School District discusses reopening plans

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - It may take some time for schools in the Santa Maria-Bonita School District to reopen for in-person learning.

In tonight's board meeting, Santa Maria-Bonita School District Superintendent Luke Ontiveros says he doesn't want to mention a reopening date quite yet, in case it's delayed later.

As of October 27, the city of Santa Maria moved in California's red tier of reopening, which allows for some lifted restrictions.

Following the state's protocol, Ontiveros wants Santa Maria to stay in the red tier for three consecutive weeks before the board discusses in-person learning.

"If we maintain that level then we would consider initiating the return to in person learning, if we can maintain that 3 weeks in a row," Ontiveros said.

The board made clear that even if Santa Maria is in the red tier for three consecutive weeks, the safety and health of teachers and students will determine reopening plans.

Employee testing and student cohorts are two parts of reopening that the board plans to discuss at that point.