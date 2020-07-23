CSU board approves ethnic studies, social justice course requirement

Education

All undergraduate students at Cal State Universities will soon be required to take an ethnic studies or social justice course.

The CSU Board of Trustees approved the new graduation requirement Wednesday.

This marks the first significant change to the university’s GE requirements in 40 years.

The requirement will take effect in 2023 to allow time for faculty to develop plans and coursework.

"Grounded in the traditional Ethnic Studies discipline, comprised of African American, Asian American, Latinx and Native American studies, the requirement can be fulfilled through a broad spectrum of course offerings that address historical, current and emerging ethnic studies and social justice issues. The requirement advances a unique focus on the intersection and comparative study of race, ethnicity, class, gender, sexuality, religion, immigration status, ability and/or age. CSU courses on Africana literature, Native Californian perspectives, police reform, disparities in public health and the economics of racism, to name just a few, would meet the new requirement," a CSU news release said.

This would apply to universities including Cal Poly and CSUCI.