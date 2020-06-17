Girls Inc. of Carpinteria announces 2020 scholarship winners

Education

CARPINTERIA, Calif. -- Girls Inc. of Carpinteria announced the recipients of its 2020 scholarship awards, presenting over $7,000 in funds to local girls Yaritza Hernandez, Michelle Alpizar, Adriana Campuzano and Rudy Jimenez.

Scholarships presented include: Strong, Smart and Bold Senior Award; The Patty & Terry Bliss Scholarship; Fuel Her Fire Scholarship; and The Camilla L. Calene Griffin Scholarship.

Yaritza Hernandez received the Strong Smart and Bold Senior Award ($5,000). The scholarship is given annually to a Eureka! participant in good standing who can demonstrate the impact of the program on her life and who has volunteered with Girls Inc. of Carpinteria. Yaritza joined the organization at the age of 12 as part of the Eureka! program. She has volunteered over 800 hours in the community and spent three summers as a counselor in training at Girls Inc. Yaritza will be the first in her family to attend college and will be pursuing her passion for caregiving and nursing at California State University, Chico this fall.

Michelle Alpizar was recognized with The Patty & Terry Bliss Scholarship ($1,000), awarded annually to a girl who exhibits a passion for helping others. Michelle has been a Girls Inc. member for seven years and found career inspiration through the Eureka! Externship with the Housing Authority of Santa Barbara, where she worked with youth facing intersectional challenges. The experience helped her envision a future as a child psychologist, and she plans to pursue this passion at UCLA.

Adriana Campuzano received the Fuel Her Fire Scholarship ($800). Fully funded by Girls Inc. of Carpinteria staff, the Fuel Her Fire Scholarship is awarded to support strong, smart and bold high school seniors in their efforts to pursue post-secondary education. Adriana has been with Girls Inc. for 12 years and credits her mentors with pushing her out of her comfort zone and inspiring her to take up leadership positions. She has participated in three years of ASB leadership, three sports teams and multiple school clubs. Adriana plans to study sports medicine and will be attending SBCC in the fall.

Rudy Jimenez was presented with The Camilla L. Calene Griffin Scholarship ($250). The scholarship is awarded to a girl who exemplifies the positive attributes of Camilla L. Calene Griffin: optimism, inclusiveness, kindness towards others, and expressing desire to work in a profession that helps others.Rudy joined Girls Inc. six years ago and was inspired by the sisterhood of likeminded girls she developed in the Eureka! program and the independence she experienced traveling with her cohort. She plans to study cosmetology at SBCC and hopes to one day be a midwife or nurse.