Santa Barbara City College suspends in-person, on-campus operations

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara City College announced that they will be suspending all in-person, on-campus operations from Monday, March 16, through Sunday, March 29, in order to protect their community from the coronavirus.

The college said this suspension applies to Main, Schott and Wake Campuses as well as all off-campus sites including Cosmetology Academy, Parent-Child Workshops and Orfalea Learning Center.

All class lectures will be offered online through the remainder of the Spring Semester as well.

In-person lab instruction that is not online is suspended until March 30. SBCC said if a lab course is not online by March 30, it will be fully canceled.

Instruction in the School of Extended Learning is also suspended from March 16 through March 29 and will be canceled for the semester if it is not online by March 30.

For more information about SBCC's response to the coronavirus, you can visit their coronavirus webpage here.