Firearm Theft Leads to Three Arrests in Santa Maria

Santa Maria Police Department
SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) – Three men were arrested Saturday night in connection to a firearm robbery, and several other charges in Santa Maria.

On Saturday, March 7th around 12:30pm Santa Maria Police reported to the 900 block of West Morrison to a report of stolen property inside a residence. Upon arrival, officers located the victim and learned of three men who had visited the apartment to use the music studio located inside.

Police say that according to the victim, the three men arrived and spent some time inside the residence. It was shortly after that the victim noticed a firearm was missing from the living room.

During a confrontation, one of the men lifted his shirt to reveal a handgun in his waistband, threatening to shoot the victim. All three soon left in a vehicle.

Review of surveillance video from inside the residence shows one of the suspects pick up the victim's handgun – a black Taurus GX2 handgun valued at approximately $420 – and hand it to another suspect to conceal it in his waistband.

Officers located and detained all three suspects later that evening around 5:55pm. Officers located two handguns, including the stolen handgun and an unserialized “ghost gun.”

The three men were arrested on suspicion of robbery, weapons violations, and conspiracy. According to the Santa Maria Police Department, the men are also believed to be associated with a local criminal street gang. 

