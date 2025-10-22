8 Individuals Busted in San Luis Obispo Narcotics Investigation

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KEYT) – Several individuals are facing criminal charges following a three-month investigation conducted by the San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit.

In May of 2025, the Narcotics Unit severed search warrants relating to an investigation of the sales and distribution of illegal narcotics within San Luis Obispo County.

The investigation ended with detectives seizing approximately 3 kilograms of cocaine, 14 pounds of methamphetamine, approximately $80,000.00 in US currency, and 11 firearms.

The following individuals were arrested in the case:

JORGE CASTANEDA : PC 182(A)(1)- conspiracy, HS 11370.4- (sales enhancement over 1 kilogram of narcotic), HS 11352(B)- transport for sale-controlled substance from non-contiguous county to another.

: PC 182(A)(1)- conspiracy, HS 11370.4- (sales enhancement over 1 kilogram of narcotic), HS 11352(B)- transport for sale-controlled substance from non-contiguous county to another. CARLOS RIOS : PC 182(A)(1)- conspiracy, HS 11370.4(A)- sales enhancement over 1 kilogram of narcotic (cocaine), HS 11378- possess controlled substance for sale, HS 11370.4 (B)- enhancement over 1 kilogram methamphetamine, HS 11351- possess controlled substance for sale.

: PC 182(A)(1)- conspiracy, HS 11370.4(A)- sales enhancement over 1 kilogram of narcotic (cocaine), HS 11378- possess controlled substance for sale, HS 11370.4 (B)- enhancement over 1 kilogram methamphetamine, HS 11351- possess controlled substance for sale. BIANCA SUDIAS NAVARRO : PC 182(A)(1)- conspiracy, HS 11370.4- (sales enhancement over 1 kilogram of narcotic), HS 11352(B)- transport for sale-controlled substance from non-contiguous county to another, HS 11351- possess controlled substance for sale.

: PC 182(A)(1)- conspiracy, HS 11370.4- (sales enhancement over 1 kilogram of narcotic), HS 11352(B)- transport for sale-controlled substance from non-contiguous county to another, HS 11351- possess controlled substance for sale. ALEXIS NUSICO ISIDRO : PC 182(A)(1)- conspiracy, HS 11370.4- (sales enhancement over 1 kilogram of narcotic), HS 11352(B)- transport for sale-controlled substance from non-contiguous county to another, PC 12022.1- commit felony while released on bail.

: PC 182(A)(1)- conspiracy, HS 11370.4- (sales enhancement over 1 kilogram of narcotic), HS 11352(B)- transport for sale-controlled substance from non-contiguous county to another, PC 12022.1- commit felony while released on bail. ANTHONY TRAVERSO : PC 182(A)(1)- conspiracy, HS 11351- possess controlled substance for sale.

: PC 182(A)(1)- conspiracy, HS 11351- possess controlled substance for sale. ARGENIS ZEPEDA GRANDE : PC 182(A)(1)-conspiracy, HS 11370.4(A)- sales enhancement over 1 kilogram of narcotic).

: PC 182(A)(1)-conspiracy, HS 11370.4(A)- sales enhancement over 1 kilogram of narcotic). JOSE CASTANEDA : PC 182(A)- conspiracy, HS 11370.4(A)- sales enhancement over one kilogram of narcotic (cocaine), HS 11351- possess controlled substance for sale.

: PC 182(A)- conspiracy, HS 11370.4(A)- sales enhancement over one kilogram of narcotic (cocaine), HS 11351- possess controlled substance for sale. ZACHARY HOYT: PC 182(A)(1)- conspiracy, HS 11370.4(A)- sales enhancement over 1 kilogram of narcotic (cocaine).

The Sheriff's Office says the drug trafficking organization was based out of Northern San Luis Obispo County with ties to Southern California and Mexico.

