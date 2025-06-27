Cause of Death Revealed for 13-year-old Found in Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – The Ventura County Medical Examiner has revealed 13-year-old Oscar Omar Hernandez died of ethanol poising, or alcohol poisoning. The death of 13-year-old has been deemed a homicide.

The young boy's remains were found near McGrath State Beach in Oxnard back in April. His former soccer coach, Mario Mario Edgardo Garcia-Aquino was charged with murder with special circumstances in the death of missing teenager.

Garcia-Aquino faces additional, unrelated felony charges for the sexual assaults of two separate minors: a 16-year-old who was coached by Garcia-Aquino, and allegedly sexually assaulted at his home in the Antelope Valley in February 2024 and a 2022 sexual assault of another minor at his former Sylmar residence.

Garcia-Aquino pleaded not guilty to the murder charge during his June court appearance. He has been ordered to remain in jail without bail until his next court appearance on Aug. 18th, Fox 11 Los Angeles reports.

Authorities believe there may be more victims of Garcia-Aquino in the San Fernando and Antelope Valleys. Additional victims or anyone with information is urged to contact either the LAPD Abused Child Unit at (818) 374-5415, or the LASD Special Victims Bureau at (877) 710-5273.

