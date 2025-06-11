Skip to Content
Flag Display Vandalized in Santa Barbara, American Flag Set on Fire

Russ Lazarenko
By
today at 12:36 pm
Published 1:21 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The American flag posted outside First Bank in Santa Barbara was set on fire sometime Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.

A caller told your News Channel that someone had burned the American flag outside of First Bank, at the corner of Las Positas Rd. and State St. in Santa Barbara, and damaged multiple sandbags.

The bank displays flags from countries around the world, but the caller says only the American flag was damaged.

Photos sent in shows sand covering the sidewalk where the vandal, or vandals, had cut open sandbags used to anchor the flag poles.

Russ Lazarenko
Russ Lazarenko

The caller told your News Channel that they believe someone had used a blowtorch to destroy the flag, leaving it nearly reduced to ashes.

The vandalism comes at a time of political unrest in the state and in local communities. Yesterday, hundreds gathered outside the Santa Barbara Courthouse in response to federal immigration raids and a growing military presence in Southern California.

Communities rallied in Ventura County Tuesday following several Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids targeting produce workers and farms across the county.

The American flag was replaced with a new one this morning.

Your News Channel has reached out to law enforcement for information regarding the vandalism, and is awaiting response.

This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

