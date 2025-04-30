Stabbing sends young person to the hospital

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.-Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Deputies are looking for suspects following a stabbing on San Simeon near Turnpike Road.

The stabbing happened Wednesday around 9 p.m.

People in the Vons parking lot couldn't cross crime scene tape to get home.

Some didn't know what had happened.

What appeared to be rival graffiti covered an apartment carport wall and the shopping center sidewalk and driveway behind the stores.

People watching the officers search for suspects think tagging may have led to the stabbing.

Public Information Officer Raquel Zick said there were at least 4 people involved.

She did not have more information to share at 11 p.m.

