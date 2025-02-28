Prosecutor says Craig Case grand theft case was a sophisticated con-style crime

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The day after 63 guilty verdicts were handed down against businessman and part-time TV host Craig Case the prosecutor says it was a shocking investigation to bring before the jury in Santa Barbara Superior Court.

The crimes took place between 2018 and 2021. They involved Case gaining access to short-term loans from the estate of a wealthy Montecito woman and arts patron, Constance McCormack Fearing. He had done some work for Fearing and along the way became close to her power of attorney Nancy Coglizer.

In court, Coglizer said she was affected by alcoholism and personal issues after her mother died. She agreed to requests by Case to get short-term loans. Without conferring with Fearing, Coglizer began writing the checks from the account used for monthly expenses. Fearing was not aware of the loans. More than 100 checks were written in amounts usually around $5,000. Sometimes larger amounts were broken down to avoid any red flags at banks when large sums come in.

It amounted to $690,000 before the plan unraveled and civil charges were filed. As that progressed, the case was presented to the Santa Barbara County Senior Deputy District Attorney, Brian Cota, and after an investigation criminal charges were filed.

Case was arrested in July of 2023 while making a court appearance. That was done in an area where Case had already gone through a security check at the court. The concern was safety since Case was known to be in possession of a loaded gun or have one in his car. This investigation also revealed he had a concealed carry weapons license that was determined to be modified and illegal.

Cota says Case made himself a prominent figure through his TV shows about food, wine and, destinations. "I can totally understand how he was in the community, his TV show, his presence dealing with the police department on different committees would lower people's guard." Often guests were famous winemakers, chefs and, community figures.

He said many people contacted the District Attorney's office about Case once the charges were filed and the story gained community attention. Some said they also were victims or were aware of "similar behavior for years, if not decades. Somehow he was able to exploit people." Not everyone admitted all the details openly. "A lot of times when people are scammed they are embarrassed to tell people."

He repeatedly called Case a con artist.

Cota and the D.A.'s staff said they used warrants to get bank records and the timeline of checks were found along with the values. They were also able to track how the money was deposited or converted to cash and cashier's checks.

Case was offered a chance to talk to the District Attorney's staff about the money issues but he declined.

Coglizer testified in court after entering guilty pleas for her role in the money transactions including embezzlement and conspiracy. There was no deal with the D.A.'s office in exchange for the testimony. At times it was emotional and she spoke with a tearful voice. "She did add details about their conversations," said Cota. He showed her copies of the checks in questions, including some occasional notations about security services which Coglizer said never happened. Cota said that was part of the plan to cover up some of the flow of money.

In court it was also revealed the Case never asked to see Fearing when he was on the property to talk to her about the loans. They all went through Coglizer.

"We had their text messages. We had their emails. We had the way he was laundering the money through his mom's account," said Cota. "It is always helpful to have someone involved in the conspiracy to talk about their conversations and what went on. It helped the case for sure."

There were aggravated circumstances based on the amount of money involved and other factors. That will add more time to the sentencing.

Cota said he has not decided what he would recommend as a sentence and ultimately it will be up to Superior Court Judge Von Deroian who is hearing the case.

Sentencing for both Case and Coglizer will be April 8th.