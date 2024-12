OXNARD, Calif. – The Oxnard Police Department arrested a 42-year-old Oxnard man after a traffic stop due to firearm and drug possession charges Saturday morning past 1:00 a.m.

Officers found both meth and a loaded firearm at the time and the OPD eventually arrested the 42-year-old.

The OPD encourages others to contact them with other crimes or the Ventura County Crimes Stoppers for those who wish to remain anonymous.