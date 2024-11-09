Skip to Content
Crime & Courts

Deputy involved in shooting in Thousand Oaks

KEYT
By
New
today at 10:33 am
Published 10:53 am

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – A Thousand Oaks Police Department deputy was involved in a shooting on Oct. 24 at the Ventu Park Shopping Center, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The deputy and a 50-year-old Thousand Oaks man were involved in the shooting and the suspect was taken to the hospital after being shot by the deputy, detailed the VCSO.

An arrest warrant for the 50-year-old was later obtained on Nov. 4 and after being medically cleared on Nov. 6, was arrested on the following charges:

  • arson
  • vandalism
  • assault with a deadly weapon
  • carjacking
  • attempted carjacking
  • assault with a deadly weapon likely to produce great bodily harm
  • assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer
  • exhibition of a deadly weapon
  • delay, resist, obstruct a peace officer

The man was arraigned on Nov. 8 and was booked into the Ventura Pre-Trial Detention Facility with bail set at $500,000, explained the VCSO.

Those with additional information on the case should contact Detective Nicole Grover or Christopher Vorzimer.

Article Topic Follows: Crime & Courts
arrest
KEYT
shooting invesitation
thousand oaks

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Caleb Nguyen

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content