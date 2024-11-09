Deputy involved in shooting in Thousand Oaks

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – A Thousand Oaks Police Department deputy was involved in a shooting on Oct. 24 at the Ventu Park Shopping Center, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The deputy and a 50-year-old Thousand Oaks man were involved in the shooting and the suspect was taken to the hospital after being shot by the deputy, detailed the VCSO.

An arrest warrant for the 50-year-old was later obtained on Nov. 4 and after being medically cleared on Nov. 6, was arrested on the following charges:

arson

vandalism

assault with a deadly weapon

carjacking

attempted carjacking

assault with a deadly weapon likely to produce great bodily harm

assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer

exhibition of a deadly weapon

delay, resist, obstruct a peace officer

The man was arraigned on Nov. 8 and was booked into the Ventura Pre-Trial Detention Facility with bail set at $500,000, explained the VCSO.

Those with additional information on the case should contact Detective Nicole Grover or Christopher Vorzimer.