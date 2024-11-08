Skip to Content
Elderly Woman dies in a fatal crash in Morro Bay

MORRO BAY, Calif. – At around 3pm Thursday afternoon, Morro Bay Police Officers responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash at the intersection of Beach St. and Market Ave.

Morro Bay Police Department described in a press release that upon arrival officers discovered an unconscious elderly woman lying in the road. Witnesses who saw the crash later identified her as a pedestrian.

Paramedics began medical aid to the victim once they arrived, however, the woman ultimately succumbed to her injuries and died on the scene.

The victim's name will not be released until the next of kin is notified, but she was revealed to be a 77-year-old woman.

Reportedly, the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene after the crash and was cooperative with law enforcement. Neither alcohol nor drugs are believed to be involved.

The driver is only being identified as a licensed, 53-year-old male, San Luis Obispo County resident.

The crash investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information relevant to this investigation is urged to contact Officer Billy Bower of the Morro Bay Police Department at 805-772-6225, ext. 431.

