Ventura County Sheriff’s Office’s newest task force arrests retail theft suspects Monday

VENTURA, Calif. – The new Ventura County Organized Retail Theft Task Force (Task Force) investigated and arrested a Lawndale resident, suspected of several thefts as part of a crew focused on Target stores Monday, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office (VCSO).

The VCSO detailed that Task Force detectives located the Lawndale man who stole about $1,000 of store merchandise alongside an accomplice and arrested him on felony charges of organized retail theft Monday.

Task Force detectives are still attempting to find co-conspirators in their investigation as the Lawndale resident was booked into the Sheriff's Pre-Trial Detention Facility in place of $70,000 bail, explained the VCSO.

The man is set to appear in Ventura County Superior Court on May 10, according to the VCSO.