Jury deliberations continuing on Friday in the Kristin Smart murder trial

SALINAS, Calif. -- Jury deliberations are once again continuing on Friday in the Kristin Smart murder trial.

It marks the another full day of deliberations for both sets of juries, which are each deciding a verdict in the high-profile case, now in its twelfth week since it started on July 18.

Paul Flores is charged with killing Smart in 1996, while his father Ruben Flores is charged as being an accessory to the crime.

The jury for Paul Flores has been deliberating since Tuesday afternoon, while the jury for Ruben Flores started its deliberations late Wednesday.

Each jury is deliberating independently inside the Monterey County Courthouse. The two verdicts will be read at the same time, back-to-back.

When one jury completes its deliberations, its decision will be sealed until it is read in court after the other jury completes its deliberations.

Court will be off next Monday through Wednesday, so if both juries are unable to come to a verdict on Friday, the next date deliberations will resume is Thursday, October 13.