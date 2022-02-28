15-year-old juvenile sentenced for 2021 Goleta murders

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- The Santa Barbara District Attorney's Office said a 15-year-old minor was sentenced for first-degree murder charges on Monday.

The DA's Office said that on Jan. 7, 2021, two 19-year-olds were found with fatal gunshot wounds inside a car in Goleta.

One of the victims, Enzo Rastelli, was found dead at the scene -- and the other victim, Jasper Van Der Meulen, died days later at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, according to the DA's Office.

For previous coverage of this case, click here.

The Santa Barbara Sheriff's Department said it investigated the case and arrested a 15-year-old minor and two adults.

The adults were charged separately in court, and the 15-year-old was charged in juvenile court with conspiracy to commit robbery, multiple murders in association with the Westside criminal street gang and firearm enhancements, according to the DA's Office.

One of the adults had the same charged as the juvenile, and the other adult was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery in association with the Westside criminal street gang, robbery, and gang-related crimes and firearm enhancements, according to the DA's Office.

In January of 2022, the 15-year-old admitted to first-degree murder charges for both Jasper Van Der Meulen and Enzo Rastelli, and the the juvenile further admitted that he used a firearm during the murders, according to the DA's Office.

The DA's Office said that the 15-year-old also admitted that the crimes were committed in association with the Westside criminal street gang in Santa Barbara to further and assist the gang’s felonious criminal conduct with the special circumstances of multiple murders and gang murder being true.

As a juvenile under the age of 16, the DA's Office said there is a "baseline term of confinement" of seven years for the charges, with jurisdiction of the juvenile court ending at age 25.

On Feb. 28, 2022, Honorable Judge Garcia sentenced the 15-year-old to a secure youth treatment facility for seven years, not to exceed custody past the age of 25, according to the DA's Office.

The 15-year-old will have review periods every six months until the jurisdiction of the court ends, according to the DA's Office.

The two adults involved in the case are pending trial in Santa Barbara, no trial date has been set.