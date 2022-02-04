Santa Barbara man sentenced for child molestation

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley announced that a Santa Barbara man convicted of seven counts of child molestation in October 2021 has been sentenced to 75 years to life.

The man, identified only as Howard W., 59, was found guilty of seven counts of child molestation committed on his two daughters during a jury trial in late 2021, according to Barbara Ross, executive assistant to the DA.

Judge Thomas Adams sentenced Howard W. to 75 years to life, plus three years and eight months in prison, on Thursday.

Adams also awarded the victims $500,000 each in criminal restitution for the "severe psychological harm they endured as a result of years of sexual abuse" at the hands of Howard W., Ross said.

"Their bravery in reporting the abuse by the defendant and courage in testifying at trial directly resulted in the jury’s verdict," she added.