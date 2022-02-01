Atascadero man sentenced for attempted kidnapping, felony assault and residential burglary

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. -- An Atascadero man has been sentenced to 11 years in state prison on charges of attempted kidnapping, felony assault and residential burglary involving three separate victims.

San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced Tuesday that Tyrone Anderson, 41, was sentenced to prison and ordered to register as a sex offender for 10 years once he is released.

The DA's office said Anderson was convicted for two separate incidents, one in December 2017 and the other in May 2018.

Officials said that in December 2017, Anderson entered a San Luis Obispo apartment in the middle of the night and assaulted a female college student. The report says Anderson bound her hands and ankles with duct tape and sexually battered her.

Anderson reportedly fled from the scene, but was later linked to the assault by DNA evidence left behind.

As for the May 2018 incident, the DA's office said a female survivor had just dropped her children off at school when Anderson rear-ended her car. Anderson then pulled the woman into the back seat of his own car, and physically assaulted her.

The jury heard evidence that a by-stander, Michael Rummel, intervened at the scene but that Anderson pulled a knife -- causing Rummel to suffer a hand injury during the altercation.

The report said Anderson again fled the scene, but this time was quickly apprehended by Atascadero police.

It was during his booking that officials matched his DNA to the December 2017 crime scene in San Luis Obispo.

"It is because of the victim survivors’ willingness to come forward and participate, that we were able to bring this predator to justice," said District Attorney Dan Dow. "We commend the neighbors and passersby in Atascadero who witnessed the crimes and came forward to help. Even when it requires multiple jury trials, our team will continue to pursue justice and accountability for dangerous criminals."

The DA's office said Anderson's conviction came after two jury trials with guilty verdicts and Anderson's plea of no contest to additional charges.

To read the full charging document, click here.