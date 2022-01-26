Santa Barbara police searching for man wanted in connection to weekend shooting

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a man wanted in connection to a shooting.

Police are looking for Alexander Raul Garcia, 36, of Santa Barbara. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Garcia is wanted for his role in a shooting that happened early Sunday morning on the 500 block of Casitas Road.

At around 2 a.m., Garcia was allegedly involved in an argument with another person. Police say he pulled out a semi-automatic handgun, raised the gun towards the other person and fired. Police say he then fled the scene.

His whereabouts are currently unclear.

Police say Garcia is facing possible charges for attempted murder and several felony firearms violations.

If you know where he is, you are asked to call detective Andre Miller at 805-451-0045. You can remain anonymous. You can also call 911.