Police arrest man for stealing catalytic converters following pursuit across northern SLO County

MORRO BAY, Calif. – Morro Bay police are looking for two people involved in a chase after stealing catalytic converters.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Police had received a call about a catalytic converter theft in the Los Osos area.

Officers found the vehicle involved and tried to stop the driver who then led officers on a chase to from Highway 1 to Highway 41.

The car eventually stopped in Atascadero, after police used spike strips.

A 22-year-old man from Oakland was arrested, but two other people ran out of the car.

Investigators searched the area, but couldn't find them.

The Morro Bay Police Department is one of multiple law enforcement agencies in San Luis Obispo County investigating a rash of catalytic converter thefts.

Anyone with information about this incident or any other thefts is asked to contact the Morro Bay Police Department at 805-772- 6225 or the San Luis Obispo County Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867.