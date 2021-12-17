Former Atascadero teacher sentenced to prison for possessing, producing child pornography

ATASCADERO, Calif. – A former teacher in Atascadero has been sentenced to prison for more than two-dozen felony counts of producing and possessing child pornography.

Chris Berdoll, 52, of Atascadero was sentenced to four years and four months for 25 counts of production and possession of child pornography involving 17 separate victims.

Berdoll was a teacher at the Atascadero Fine Arts Academy when the crimes were committed.

In October he pleaded no contest to all 25 counts. At the time of his plea, the judge in the case indicated Berdoll would receive a three-year prison sentence.

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office objected to the sentence and called for the maximum sentence allowed – 19 years. After hearing from several victims and family members, the judge ultimately decided to sentence Berdoll to four year and four months.

According to the SLO County DA's office, at the sentence hearing, a parent spoke and said Berdoll's "predatory breach of trust" victimized the entire student body at the school. "He hurt hundreds of victims," the parent said.

District attorney Dan Dow said his office was disappointed that Berdoll did not receive a harsher sentence.