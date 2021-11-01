Camarillo man arrested on suspicion of multiple firearm violations

CAMARILLO, Calif. -- A Camarillo man was arrested on suspicion of multiple firearm violations on Monday.

On Thursday at around 5 p.m., Camarillo patrol deputies responded to reports of an assault on the 200 block of Dawson Drive.

Deputies arrived on scene and made contact with the victim. In their report, they told deputies that the suspect, identified as a 48-year-old Camarillo man, battered the victim, made criminal threats and vandalized the victim's property.

The victim also told deputies that they saw a handgun in the suspect's waistband during the battery.

Deputies were able to locate the man and placed him under arrest.

Camarillo Special Enforcement Detail detectives learned that the suspect is also a convicted felon.

The detectives then obtained a search warrant for the suspect's home and found a loaded firearm along with other evidence for their investigation.

The suspect was arrested for unlawful transfer of a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of a baton by a convicted felon and possession of dangerous fireworks without a permit.

He was booked into the Ventura County Jail with a bail amount $75,000.