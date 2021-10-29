Ventura man arrested for alleged narcotic sales, possession in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif. -- A Ventura man was arrested for alleged narcotic possession and sales in Oxnard on Thursday afternoon.

At around 11:30 a.m., Ventura and Oxnard police were conducting surveillance on the 1900 block of North Oxnard Boulevard.

During this time, they observed a wanted suspect sitting in his car. Police say he had an outstanding arrest warrant for a prior narcotic sales offense.

Police conducted a traffic stop and placed the suspect under arrest for his outstanding warrant.

Police searched his car and found over two pounds of methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, cash and other evidence leading towards narcotic sales.

The man, identified as a 33-year-old Ventura resident, was placed under arrest and booked into the Ventura County Jail.

Police are asking for a bail request of $250,000.