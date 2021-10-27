Man pleads guilty to assaulting Morro Bay motel employee in August

MORRO BAY, Calif. - Morro Bay police reported that a man pled guilty this week to assaulting a local motel employee with a gun in August.

Police said it happened at the Rodeway Inn around 5:50 p.m. on Aug. 27.

The man, identified as 26-year-old Emery Grohregin, reportedly approached a motel employee and began arguing with him. Eventually the employee threatened to call the police but Grohregin pulled a handgun out of his waistband and pointed it at the employee. Grohregin then fled the scene.

When police arrived, they searched for Grohregin but were only able to locate two firearms and property believed to belong to him.

Officers said Grohregin showed up again at the Rodway Inn on Sept. 2 and was finally arrested after a brief standoff.

He faced charges for assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats, being a felon in possession of a firearm and burglary.

This week, Grohregin pled guilty in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court to felony charges for assault with a deadly weapon and criminal threats.

His sentencing is scheduled for November.