Ventura officers treated for injuries after man fights back during arrest

VENTURA, Calif. - Several Ventura Police officers were treated for moderate injuries this weekend after a man reportedly fought back while being arrested.

Police said a single officer was patrolling the Ventura Beach Promenade near Paseo de Playa on Saturday after receiving community complaints about criminal activity and quality of life issues.

Around 9:30 a.m., the officer spoke with a man who was reportedly blocking an access gate to a private apartment complex.

Police said the man, later identified as a 53-year-old Nevada resident, approached the officer and began to interfere with his investigation.

The officer told the man to back away multiple times and told him he would be arrested for interfering if he did not, but the man reportedly refused to back off and continued to interfere by yelling at the officer and being physically aggressive toward him.

The officer then attempted to arrest the man but said he violently resisted, hitting the officer in the face with a closed fist and kicking him.

Shortly after, a second police officer arrived to help but was reportedly hit on the head by the Nevada man.

The officers worked together to wrestle the man to the ground as he continued to fight. More officers responded to the scene and, after a lengthy struggle, the man was finally arrested.

The first two officers were treated at a local hospital for moderate injuries. Officers said the man who was arrested sustained only minor injuries.

Police said, during the incident, two bystanders loudly mocked and criticized the officers.

The Nevada man faces felony charges for resisting an officer by violence, battery on a police officer and resisting an officer causing injury.