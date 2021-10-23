Oxnard police arrest man for carrying loaded handgun while on probation

OXNARD, Calif. - Oxnard police arrested a man late Friday night after he was found carrying a loaded handgun while serving probation for violent crimes.

Officers said a resident reported a suspicious person riding a bicycle on the 700 block of West Channel Islands Boulevard around 10:33 p.m.

When crews arrived to the area they found a 20-year-old Oxnard man on the 900 block of Channel Islands Blvd.

After checking their records, police confirmed the man was currently on probation with search terms related to a criminal history of violent crimes.

Officers decided to conduct a probation search of the man and found a loaded .380 caliber handgun in his pocket.

The man was arrested at the scene for various felony charges related to the possession of a loaded firearm including being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

