Port Hueneme police investigate shooting that left man in critical condition

PORT HUENEME, Calif. - The Port Hueneme Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person critically injured on Monday.

Officers received a call reporting a shooting victim found in the south alley of the 600 block of West Hemlock Street around 4:50 p.m.

When they arrived, police located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. No shooting suspects were found at the scene.

Officers said the man was transported to a local hospital where he was listed as being in critical but stable condition.

So far, their investigations revealed the possible shooters fled the scene westbound in the alley in a black sedan.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Senior Detective Baltazar Tapia at 805-986-6619 or at btapia@cityofporthueneme.org.