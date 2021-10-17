Santa Maria man arrested in connection with Pismo Beach stabbing

PISMO BEACH, Calif. - A Santa Maria man was arrested for attempted murder on Saturday after a stabbing in Pismo Beach left one person hospitalized.

The Pismo Beach Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing on the 400 block of Price Street around 2 p.m. Saturday.

Once there, they found a 50-year-old man from the Five Cities area suffering from stab wounds and began administering medical attention while waiting for paramedics to arrive and transport him to the hospital.

Officers then investigated the incident and obtained a description of the vehicle and stabbing suspect.

A bulletin was sent out to surrounding law enforcement agencies and, thanks to help from both the SLO County Sheriff's Office and Arroyo Grande police, the suspect and his vehicle were located in Oceano.

Officers pulled over the car and arrested the driver, a 24-year-old Santa Maria man.

Pismo Beach Police detectives were called to continue with the investigation.

After interviewing the Santa Maria man, he admitted to stabbing the victim. He was later booked at the SLO County Jail on attempted murder charges. His bail was set at $500,000.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone who has any additional information is asked to contact Detective Laughlin with the Pismo Beach Police Department Investigations Bureau.