Carpinteria man sentenced to 27 years in prison for 2019 manslaughter

Crime & Courts

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley announced that a Carpinteria man, who was previously found guilty of multiple crimes in a 2019 killing, has been sentenced to 27 years in State Prison.

Scott Robert Fleming was convicted of voluntary manslaughter, assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury and battery causing serious bodily in August along with a special allegation for personally inflicting great bodily injury in the killing of a man.

These charges stem from a 2019 incident in Carpinteria during which Fleming was involved in a fight between a group of friends.

During the fight, 32-year-old Eric Romero tried to de-escalate the fight, but Fleming turned on him and assaulted him until he was unconscious. As a result, Romero fell on his back and hit his head on the concrete, later passing away from his injuries at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Fleming reportedly fled the scene shortly after the assault but was arrested by County Sheriff's detectives days later in Ventura.

“Justice was served in this case as a direct result of a thorough investigation by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office and a detailed and rigorous prosecution team lead by Senior Deputy District Attorney Kevin Weichbrod,” said District Attorney Dudley.

Dudley said Fleming received a maximum sentence in this case due to his extensive criminal history involving assaultive conduct and his prior strike conviction.