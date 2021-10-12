Sheriff’s deputies arrest Lompoc man for attempted murder

Crime & Courts

LOMPOC, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies have arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder after another man was attacked and seriously injured Tuesday morning.

At around 9:10 a.m., deputies responded to the 200 block of Burton Mesa Boulevard for a report of a domestic disturbance.

When they arrived on scene they found a man with a "serious laceration to his upper torso." He was transported to the hospital immediately for treatment of his injuries. The sheriff's office says he is expected to survive.

Deputies contacted a 26-year-old Lompoc man outside the home. He was later taken into custody and booked into jail on suspicion of attacking the other man. He faces possible charges for attempted murder and domestic violence.

He is being held on $1 million bail.