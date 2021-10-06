Oxnard police arrest two men on narcotics charges

Crime & Courts

OXNARD, Calif. – Two men are behind bars after they were arrested for possessing and selling pounds of narcotics – including fentanyl.

It happened Tuesday in Oxnard.

Officers were conducting surveillance at a home on the 1100 block of South J Street.

Police say they arrested a known drug offender for selling narcotics.

Another man tried to run, but was quickly caught and arrested for narcotics related crimes.

Detectives also say they discovered pounds of both processed and pure fentanyl, methamphetamine and other evidence of narcotics sales inside that home they were watching.