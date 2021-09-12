Lompoc police arrest suspected shooter after two men hospitalized with gunshot wounds

Crime

LOMPOC, Calif. - Lompoc police arrested a 20-year-old man Saturday night after two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

Around 9:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to reports of a shooting on the 500 block of North M Street.

There, police said they found a 35-year-old man with a single gunshot wound. Officers provided first aid to the man until emergency services arrived and transported him to a hospital where he was listed as being in critical condition.

Police said that another man, 31, showed up at the Lompoc Emergency Room the same night suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

As the shooting investigation ensued, police searched the area and spotted a 20-year-old man a few blocks away from the crime scene.

The man fled police but after a short foot pursuit was arrested. Officers said they found a gun in his possession.

The man was booked into the Lompoc Jail and faces charges for attempted murder, participation in a criminal street gang, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and assault with a semi-automatic firearm.