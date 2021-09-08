Oxnard man arrested after large amount of fentanyl, thousands of dollars found in bedroom

Crime

OXNARD, Calif. - Oxnard police arrested a man on Tuesday after a large quantity of fentanyl and tens of thousands of dollars were located in his bedroom during an investigation.

The Oxnard PD Drug Enforcement Unit started this investigation in August after a 42-year-old resident was thought to be involved in the sale of fentanyl within the city.

During that time, detectives learned the man had an active warrant for narcotics-related crimes. The warrant along with further evidence helped detectives obtain a search warrant for the man's residence.

With help from K-9 Unit Rocky and the Colonia Neighborhood Policing Team, police located the Oxnard man driving within the city and arrested him.

Officers said K9 Rocky searched the man's vehicle and found a large quantity of fentanyl hidden in a void inside the vehicle.

Rocky then alerted police that there was something inside the dashboard of the vehicle and officers opened it to find a loaded semi-automatic firearm.

Detectives then brought Rockey with them to serve the search warrant at the Oxnard man's home.

During the search, more than six pounds of fentanyl and tens of thousands of dollars in cash were found in the man's bedroom.

(Photo: Oxnard Police Department)

Based on information from the Drug Enforcement Administration, the amount of fentanyl seized from the home was comprised of more than 1.5 million lethal doses.

The Oxnard man faces felony charges for having a loaded and concealed firearm as well as narcotics sales. He was booked at the Ventura County Jail on $250,000 bail.